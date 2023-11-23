Warriors' Chris Paul admits having ‘personal’ issue with official Scott Foster after ejection

Chris Paul was hit with two technical fouls by official Scott Foster just before the end of the first half in the Phoenix Suns-Golden State Warriors game on Thursday night. And NBA fans know this isn’t the first time Foster and Paul have not seen eye to eye.

Foster said, via a pool report, that Paul received his first technical for unsportsmanlike conduct before halftime. When a reporter asked what Paul had done to give him two technicals, leading to an automatic ejection, Foster said that he had "continued to complain and received a second unsportsmanlike technical foul."

The entire incident revolved around a foul on Paul against Kevin Durant, his ex-Suns teammate. The foul gave Durant free throws, and Paul went straight to Foster to hear his explanation about why a foul had been called.

Paul continued to talk as Durant was getting ready for his second free throw, and Foster blew the whistle and made the "T" with his hands. That action made Paul furious, and the second technical came right after.

Paul spoke about the situation post-game, saying that "it’s personal" between him and the long-time referee.

"We had a situation some years ago, and it’s personal. The league knows, everybody knows, and it’s been a meeting and all that. It’s a situation with my son and so, yeah, I’m OK with a ref talking, saying whatever, just don’t use a tech to get your point across. I gotta do a better job making sure I stay on the floor for my teammates. But, yeah, that’s that."

It's unknown what the exact incident was, but it was during Paul’s time with the Clippers.

"They know what it is, he know what it is, too," Paul explained. "I had a meeting with him, my dad, Doc Rivers, [official] Bob Delaney and all that. …It was a whole thing, man. It’s been a thing for a while. I ain’t saying nothing to get fined. It is what it is at this point."

This marked the seventh ejection of Paul’s future Hall of Fame career, though it was only the first from Foster. But Paul has made remarks about him in the past.

One prime example was losing Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Finals with the Suns, where Foster was one of the officials. Paul made a reference to his losing streak in playoff games when Foster was on the floor with him, saying "If I was a betting man – 11 games in a row."

Paul is 2-17 when Foster is officiating in playoff games, per CBS Sports.

The Suns ended up winning the matchup with the Warriors on Wednesday night, with Paul tallying six points, six assists and two rebounds over his 17 minutes on the court.