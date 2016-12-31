Vikings sign WR Fruechte, place Sendejo on IR

The Minnesota Vikings have bolstered their in-state roots, signing former Gophers wide receiver Isaac Fruechte from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

To make room for Fruechte, safety Andrew Sendejo was placed on injured reserve. Sendejo started 14 games at safety for Minnesota this season, recording 69 tackles with two interceptions.

Fruechte will likely make his NFL debut at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday when the Vikings battle the Bears in the regular-season finale.

The roster move comes after the Vikings listed wide receivers Stefon Diggs and LaQuon Treadwell as doubtful and Charles Johnson as questionable in the latest injury report.

Fruechte signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and spent the entire season with the team on the practice squad. He was waived by Minnesota and picked up by Detroit before the start of the 2016 season, only to be resigned to the Vikings practice squad on Sept. 27.

Fruechte has been a staple of Minnesota football at all levels of play. He won two prep football state championships (2007, 2008) while playing for his father at Caledonia High School and suited up in maroon and gold for the University of Minnesota from 2012-14. He recorded 50 receptions for 702 yards and three touchdowns in his three seasons as a Gopher.

He will join a core of Vikings wide receivers led by fellow Minnesotan and Detroit Lakes native, Adam Thielen.