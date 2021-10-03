Vikings' Sheldon Richardson costs team lead with bizarre blunder

Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson blundered in Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Vikings allowed a Browns touchdown with 1:16 remaining in the first half. Cleveland was trying the PAT attempt when Richardson tried to call timeout. However, the Vikings had no more timeouts and were penalized for a delay of game.

Cleveland decided to go for two points instead of the one and converted to go up 8-7. Cleveland would then kick a field goal with 6 seconds remaining in the half to take an 11-7 lead into the locker room.

It was a strange decision for Richardson to make. It might not be that big in the grand scheme of things, but it can only be likened to Hall of Famer Chris Webber calling a timeout during Michigan’s national championship game against North Carolina in 1993.

Richardson, a former Browns defensive lineman, came into the game with only two tackles to his credit. He had 64 total with Cleveland last season.

Cleveland's Baker Mayfield was 11-for-22 with 98 passing yards. Kareem Hunt had eight carries for 50 yards and the lone touchdown.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was 9-for-15 with 84 yards and a touchdown pass. The touchdown pass went to Justin Jefferson in the first quarter. Jefferson had three catches for 32 yards.