Vikings rookie Jordan Addison cited for reckless driving after going 140 mph: police

Minnesota Vikings first-round pick, wide receiver Jordan Addison, was cited early Thursday morning for reckless driving after going 140 mph in a Lamborghini Urus, according to Minnesota State Police.

The incident report by police, which was posted on social media by multiple reporters, says a state trooper was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 near Dale Street when the Urus was going 140 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Upon pulling over the driver, Addison, the 21-year-old who was drafted 23rd overall by the Vikings out of USC, was identified.

Addison was issued a citation for speeding and reckless driving.

"We are aware of last night’s traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information," the Vikings said in a statement, per NFL Network.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Addison was a standout at USC last season with 875 yards and eight touchdowns over 11 games. That came after totaling 1,593 yards and 18 total touchdowns during his 2021 season at Pitt in the ACC.

Addison was a part of a historic run in the 2023 NFL Draft, where four straight wide receivers were taken from picks 20-24, with Addison being the fourth and final in the first round.

Jaxon Smith-Nijgba (Seattle Seahawks), Quentin Johnston (Los Angeles Chargers), and Zay Flowers (Baltimore Ravens) went before him.

Heading into this season, Addison is expected to play a significant role in the Vikings’ offense, as veteran Adam Thielen is no longer in Minnesota. Addison could very well slot right in with Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn, with Kirk Cousins remaining under center.

Whether any discipline to Addison will be coming from the league or the Vikings is not yet known.

Rookies are expected to report to training camp this Sunday.