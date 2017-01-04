Vikings place Tom Johnson on injured reserve with hamstring

EDEN PRAIRE, Minn. (AP) The Minnesota Vikings have placed defensive tackle Tom Johnson on injured reserve with an injured right hamstring.

The Vikings announced the move on Tuesday, meaning Johnson will miss the final two games of the regular season. Johnson has solidified himself as a versatile and valuable contributor on the defensive line. He had 17 tackles, two sacks and an interception in 14 games this season for one of the league's best defenses.

Johnson was hurt on Sunday in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts that likely knocked the Vikings (7-7) out of the playoffs.

The Vikings signed defensive lineman Toby Johnson to take Tom Johnson's place on the roster. Toby Johnson was cut on Saturday to make room for the return of Adrian Peterson.

