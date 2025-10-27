Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Vikings

Vikings place Carson Wentz on injured reserve

Vikings play the Detroit Lions in Week 9

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Minnesota Vikings placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the injured reserve on Monday as he’s reportedly set to undergo season-ending surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.

Wentz was thrust into the starting role when J.J. McCarthy suffered a high-ankle sprain. He made his first start of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 21 and led the team to a 48-10 victory. He only led the Vikings to one more win in the four starts he made after that.

Carson Wentz looks on

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

He had 1,216 passing yards, six touchdown passes and five interceptions.

The Athletic reported that Wentz played multiple games with the injury. McCarthy is reportedly set to retake the starting job in Week 9 for the team’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Carson Wentz warms up

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11), middle, warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

Wentz was the No. 2 overall pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2016 draft. He was a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career in 2017 and may have been the league MVP if he didn’t get hurt during the season. Nick Foles took over the starting role for the Eagles that year and led the team to a Super Bowl title against the New England Patriots.

Wentz’s career went down a different path after that season. Foles would vie for the starting job and the team would later draft Jalen Hurts, who would later take over for the foreseeable future.

Carson Wentz talks to reporters

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz answers questions after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

Since the 2020 season, the Vikings are his fifth team in five years. He started games for the Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Vikings are 3-4 heading into Week 9 and will need to get back into the win column consistently to make a push for the playoffs.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

