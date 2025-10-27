Giants' Cam Skattebo has 'long road ahead of him' after suffering gruesome ankle injury vs Eagles, coach says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cam Skattebo’s promising start to his rookie season was crushed on Sunday after he suffered a dislocated ankle in the New York Giants’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Skattebo had surgery on his ankle in Philadelphia. Giants head coach Brian Daboll said the surgery went well and Skattebo is "recovering."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Obviously he'll be missed, but on the road to recovery," Daboll said, via the team’s website.

"He might be out (of the hospital) today, coming back," he added. "But again, he's got a long road ahead of him."

Skattebo had a touchdown catch from rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first quarter. Dart targeted Skattebo for a pass in the second quarter. The running back jumped and came down on his leg, leading to the ankle injury.

PACKERS' TUCKER KRAFT RAISES EYEBROWS WITH BARE-HEADED HEADBUTT CELEBRATION

Skattebo was taken off the field on a medical cart.

"I was devastated," Dart said of his teammate’s injury. "It's my boy, man, so seeing him go down and obviously reacting to what happened, that sucks. It's the worst part of this game."

Dart and Skattebo had been building a great rapport. The two had a terrific game against the Eagles two weeks ago, leading to an upset victory. It felt like the Giants were starting to put together some momentum for the rest of the season, but the injury will set the progress back.

New York selected Skattebo in the fourth round of the draft out of Arizona State.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He has 410 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Additionally, he had 24 catches on 32 targets for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

The Giants are 2-6 after Sunday’s loss.