Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Giants

Giants' Cam Skattebo has 'long road ahead of him' after suffering gruesome ankle injury vs Eagles, coach says

Skattebo was a fourth-round selection of the Giants

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 🏆 Week 8 DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE Video

Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 🏆 Week 8 DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Tom Brady awards Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts with the LFG Player of the Game after his big performance against the New York Giants in Week 8.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cam Skattebo’s promising start to his rookie season was crushed on Sunday after he suffered a dislocated ankle in the New York Giants’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Skattebo had surgery on his ankle in Philadelphia. Giants head coach Brian Daboll said the surgery went well and Skattebo is "recovering."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cam Skattebo leaves field on a medical cart

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) leaves the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (Chris Szagola/AP Photo)

"Obviously he'll be missed, but on the road to recovery," Daboll said, via the team’s website.

"He might be out (of the hospital) today, coming back," he added. "But again, he's got a long road ahead of him."

Skattebo had a touchdown catch from rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first quarter. Dart targeted Skattebo for a pass in the second quarter. The running back jumped and came down on his leg, leading to the ankle injury.

Cam Skattebo takes ball from Jaxson Dart

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) hands off to Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (Matt Slocum/AP Photo)

PACKERS' TUCKER KRAFT RAISES EYEBROWS WITH BARE-HEADED HEADBUTT CELEBRATION

Skattebo was taken off the field on a medical cart.

"I was devastated," Dart said of his teammate’s injury. "It's my boy, man, so seeing him go down and obviously reacting to what happened, that sucks. It's the worst part of this game."

Dart and Skattebo had been building a great rapport. The two had a terrific game against the Eagles two weeks ago, leading to an upset victory. It felt like the Giants were starting to put together some momentum for the rest of the season, but the injury will set the progress back.

New York selected Skattebo in the fourth round of the draft out of Arizona State.

Cam Skattebo scores a TD

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (Matt Rourke/AP Photo)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He has 410 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Additionally, he had 24 catches on 32 targets for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

The Giants are 2-6 after Sunday’s loss.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue