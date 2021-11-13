Vikings star urged Odell Beckham Jr to stay away from rival before Rams deal

While it appeared Odell Beckham Jr. was drawing interest this week from a handful of teams, at least one player discouraged him from going to a division rival.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, an LSU alum like Beckham, revealed Thursday he advised the star player to avoid the Green Bay Packers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I was like, 'Look, bro, don't go to Green Bay,’" Jefferson told the Star Tribune. "We ain't seen them yet. We still have to see them twice. Don't go there, please.’"

Beckham wound up signing with the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year deal.

Jefferson and some of his Vikings teammates were wearing "Free Odell" T-shirts ahead of their game last week against the Baltimore Ravens.

VIKINGS PLAYERS WEAR 'FREE ODELL' SHIRTS AS STAR WIDE RECEIVER SET TO HIT WAIVERS

The Browns agreed to grant Beckham’s release, but he hit waivers and had to clear the process before he could choose which team he wanted to sign with.

In two-plus seasons with the Browns, Beckham played in 29 games and caught 114 passes for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns. He played only 13 games over the last two seasons because of injuries.

This season, Beckham has played through a shoulder injury. He had been targeted the most of any Browns receiver but only had 17 catches for 232 yards to show for it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beckham will reportedly make his debut against the San Francisco 49ers Monday and is expected to get more targets because fellow Rams receiver Robert Woods tore his ACL and is likely out for the season.