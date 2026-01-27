Vikings announcer steps away from radio show after comments about 'paid protesters'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Longtime Minnesota Vikings announcer Paul Allen said that he is taking a few days off from his radio show after making comments about "paid protesters" on Friday.

KFAN’s Allen wondered if those protesting in the extreme cold were getting hazard pay.

"In conditions like this, do paid protesters get hazard pay? Those are the things that I’ve been thinking about this morning," Allen said on Friday.

Allen referenced the paid protesters again when he mentioned people who were catching strays.

"Everybody’s catching strays this week. (Vikings defensive coordinator Brian) Flores, Kevin Stefanski from Baker (Mayfield), Charlie ‘Biyatch’ caught one out of nowhere. They’re just all over, paid protesters caught one this morning," Allen said, referencing his earlier comments.

Allen’s comments came before a Border Patrol-involved shooting left one dead in Minnesota over the weekend. He posted about the shooting on Saturday.

"I have to stop watching all this for a little bit. I’m so sad this terror is happening all around us here in MN," Allen posted on X.

BRUCE PEARL RIPS TIM WALZ, DEMOCRATS AFTER BORDER PATROL-INVOLVED SHOOTING IN MINNESOTA

"I just prayed to God’s will for it to somehow stop and now and started crying. I truly am sorry for all hurting like me through this, and I just want us to be a Love Covenant again. Truly. Let’s all pray this stops somehow because it’s awful. And no more cheap one-liners from me."

He opened Monday’s show with an apology.

"Good morning. I made a comment on air Friday about protesters and the weather that was insensitive and poorly timed. And I'm sorry. It was a misguided attempt at humor. And while it was never meant with any ill intent or political affront, I absolutely and wholeheartedly want to apologize to those who genuinely were hurt or offended by it," Allen said.

"‘Nine-to-Noon’ doesn't formulate political opinions. We don't bash or praise political discussions or even focus on political issues. This time slot always has been a sports-centered space built to entertain, a place where we chat about sports, offer an escape from the heavy stuff, and give listeners the distraction they need from everything else going on. As I've stated many times before, we serve you, not the other way around. We are very fortunate and thank you for counting on us as long as you have. It means more than you'll ever know."

"My best was lacking Friday and for that I am sorry. I am taking a few days off but wanted to express these thoughts and my sincere apology with you before I do. We thank our friend Paul Charchian for handling 'Nine to Noon' today."

KFAN has not said if Allen was disciplined for the comment. He has been with KFAN since 1998 and has been the Vikings radio play-by-play announcer since 2002.

