Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Denver Broncos

Video shows Terrell Davis getting taken off United Airlines flight by FBI agent

Davis was flying from Denver to Orange County

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
NFL legend Terrell Davis taken off flight Video

NFL legend Terrell Davis taken off flight

Video shows NFL legend Terrell Davis getting taken off a United Airlines flight by the FBI. (Credit: Stinar Gould Grieco & Hensley Law)

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

NFL legend Terrell Davis was taken off a United Airlines flight by the FBI on July 13.

The Denver Broncos Hall of Famer was handcuffed after he said he tried to get a flight attendant's attention when his son was not heard asking for a cup of ice.

"I calmly reached behind me and lightly tapped his arm to get his attention to again ask for a cup of ice for my son," Davis said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Terrell Davis

Denver running back Terrell Davis carries the ball during the Broncos' 23-20 win over the Buffalo Bills at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.  (Rick Stewart/Allsport)

Davis said the flight attendant shouted, "Don’t hit me!" and he was later taken away in handcuffs when the flight landed. 

The video does not show the initial interaction, but rather, an FBI agent speaking with Davis, who eventually gets up out of his seat. The same agent places his right hand on Davis' right shoulder-blade, after giving a tablet to a woman, while they walk off the plane together. 

It's unclear whether Davis is handcuffed in the video.

Davis described the flight as "ordinary," until beverage service began. The former NFL player said he was reading a magazine and his two sons seated in the row with him were preoccupied with their tablets.

Terrell Davis thanks fans

Terrell Davis acknowledges the crowd's cheers during a pre-game ceremony to honor his introduction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame before the Broncos played the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Nov. 19, 2017. (Marc Piscotty/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

VIKINGS HONORING KHYREE JACKSON, WHO DIED IN CAR CRASH, WITH SPECIAL DECALS FOR 2024 SEASON

"They were busy playing with the iPad so they didn’t respond. And I remember the tone got a little bit more aggressive. And I was like ‘Man, that was kind of rude for him to ask my kids like that.’"

Davis said in his statement on Monday that law enforcement determined the flight attendant’s retelling of the events was "inaccurate" and they "profusely apologized." United Airlines released a statement, according to ABC, stating that the flight attendant was removed from duty as they investigate the incident.

Davis, 51, said it was a "disgusting display of injustice and deplorable treatment."

"I thought nothing of it other than this particular employee was incredibly rude and blatantly wrong in his accusations of me hitting him," Davis said in a social media post.

Terrell Davis on stage

Terrell Davis speaks onstage during SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on Jan. 31, 2020, in Miami, Florida. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I felt demoralized. I felt embarrassed, humiliated. I felt like my dignity was stripped from me right in front of my children and my family," he said. "I want United to be held accountable."

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj and Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.