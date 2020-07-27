Verlander attempts to correct report that injury will end season

Justin Verlander, the flame-throwing Houston Astros ace, took to Twitter late Sunday to deny reports that he would be out the rest of the season due to an arm injury.

“The report that I’m currently missing the rest of the season is not accurate,” he wrote. “There is a forearm strain…I’m hopeful that with some rest it will heal and I’ll be able to return soon.”

Fox Sports reported that a reporter from the Houston Chronicle said that Verlander would be out for the season after an elbow injury. A reporter from ESPN reported that a “forearm injury” could mean a great many things.

“Not to get all Schoolhouse Rock here, but the forearm bone is literally the elbow bone,” Jeff Passan wrote. “And the forearm muscles are inextricably linked to elbow ligaments. “Forearm strain” is often code for elbow problems. Hope for some healing is standard, so Justin Verlander will be shut down.”

Verlander, who is in his 16th season in the major leagues, won his first Cy Young Award in 2011 when he was also was voted AL MVP. He is 226-129 with a 3.33 ERA and 3,013 strikeouts in his career.

He will likely miss “a couple of weeks,” according to reports.

Astros manager Dusty Baker announced the injury after Houston’s 7-6 loss to the Mariners on Sunday, saying Verlander would be evaluated after two weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report