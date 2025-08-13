Venus Williams earns US Open wild-card invitation as oldest singles entrant in over 40 years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Venus Williams’ return to the tennis court is in full swing.

Just weeks after becoming the oldest woman to win a singles match since Martina Navratilova in 2004, Williams will have a chance to make even more history at the U.S. Open after earning a wild-card invitation.

The 45-year-old tennis great enters the final Grand Slam of the calendar year as the oldest singles competitor since 1981 — a milestone previously set by Renee Richards, who was 47. It also comes two years after her last appearance in New York, where she exited following a first-round loss.

Williams began her comeback last month when she competed in the D.C. Open . She defeated fellow American Peyton Stearns in straight sets to advance to the second round, winning her first match 16 months after her last professional competition.

"It is not easy to come off after all that time and play the perfect match and all the players in the WTA are playing amazing. Peyton played so well. I felt like I was trying to slow myself down. We were going faster and faster and faster," Williams said after the 6-3, 6-4 victory.

"It’s just about putting it all together. You can still play a good match and lose the match. I wanted to play a good match and win the match. It’s so rewarding to come back after layoff and injuries, and you know, I didn’t have to come back to play as well."

She went on to compete in the Cincinnati Open last week on another wild-card invitation, exiting after a first-round loss.

In addition to her singles entry, Williams will also compete in mixed doubles with Reilly Opelka later this month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.