Venus Williams recalls lack of preparation at Canadian Open after airline lost her luggage: ‘There was none’

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams is "relentless" both on and off the court, and that includes tracking down her lost suitcase.

Following her first round victory over 16th-ranked Veronika Kudermetova at the Western & Southern Open on Monday, Williams was asked about her recent airline debacle in which she fell victim to American Airlines losing her luggage.

"I called every hour. I’d get off the phone and then I’d call right back and speak to another agent. I’m relentless. I needed my bags — it was days of calling," Williams recalled with a smile.

The incident happened earlier this month when she was traveling to Montreal to play in the Canadian Open . She shared an open message with the airline company on Instagram, asking why her bag was headed to the Bahamas while she was headed to Canada.

"I’m not sure why you sent my bag to the Bahamas when I was traveling to Montreal. Now I have a match today," the message posted to her Instagram Stories read.

"I’ve been trying to get my bags for three days now. I think I spent all my unlimited minutes calling you all which has become my full time job day and night."

Williams, who admittedly loves flying with the airline, revealed Monday that the disruption did impact her preparation for the tournament.

"The day I played my match was the craziest day ever in terms of preparation — there was none. I was like running to buy clothes and, you know, just all over the place. It was nuts."

She continued: "The package I had sent from Florida got stuck in customs. So I thought I was going to have something and that didn't come — it was crazy, a crazy day but I have my clothes now. I’m grateful."

Williams lost her match to American tennis pro Madison Keys in straight sets that day, but the incident didn’t seem to have any lingering effects on her game or her feelings toward American Airlines.

"Oh, it happens. I forgive and forget."

Williams’ victory over Kudermetova marked her first win over a top-20 player in four years. She had lost her last 10 matches against top-20 players since beating then-No. 5 Kiki Bertens in 2019 at Cincinnati.

The U.S. Tennis Association also announced Wednesday that Williams has been given a wild card spot into the U.S Open later this month. She previously won the tournament in 2000 and 2001.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.