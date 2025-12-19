Vanderbilt coach addresses Diego Pavia's Heisman controversy: 'Sent the wrong message'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea defended quarterback Diego Pavia after his controversial behavior following the Heisman Trophy ceremony, but noted that Pavia’s actions "sent the wrong message."

Pavia, 23, finished second behind Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, who led the Hoosiers to a perfect 13-0 record and a Big Ten Championship prior to the College Football Playoff (CFP). The result prompted a less-than-gracious response from Pavia, who posted on social media, "F-ALL THE VOTERS, BUT.....FAMILY FOR LIFE."

He was also later pictured at a nightclub with a sign that read, "F--- Indiana.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pavia later apologized in a lengthy post on social media, but not before being met with widespread backlash.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Lea addressed the situation and attempted to explain Pavia’s thought process.

"I regretted the fact that he put that out there, and I appreciated his apology. This is such an example of the way – I mean, this kid has had an unbelievable career. It’s an amazing story, and he got up until the point where he was reaching a childhood dream, and he fell just short and there’s so much goodness in that.

HEISMAN TROPHY VOTER BLASTS VANDERBILT'S DIEGO PAVIA FOR F-BOMB REMARK IN FIERY COLUMN: 'PUNK MOVE'

"But the idea that he’s been battling against doubters and feels like he’s constantly having to prove himself, that’s not new to him. But what is always true to Diego is the people in his corner, those that he’s closest with, they have his heart. That’s our program," Lea continued.

"In a moment where I think he was trying to communicate that, he used words that sent the wrong message, that don’t align with our program, that don’t align with who he is. And we make mistakes."

Lea’s remarks echoed those of Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Lee, who said Monday, "We believe in growth and accountability, and we will continue to support Diego as he learns from this moment."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Pavia will wrap up his collegiate career at the ReliaQuest Bowl where Vanderbilt will face Iowa on Dec. 31.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.