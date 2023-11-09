Utah Jazz's Wi-Fi takes shot at Michael Jordan's iconic moment

The Utah Jazz do not forget.

The franchise’s lone NBA Finals appearances came in back-to-back seasons and both ended the same, with losses to the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls. The end of the 1997-98 season ended with Jordan’s iconic shot over Bryon Russell, but the franchise has made it clear they are still a bit broken up about it.

Team owner Ryan Smith revealed the organization’s unique Wi-Fi name while talking about his Jazz fandom on Wednesday during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"Yeah, during the ‘Last Dance’ I remember not having quite enough money to get in," Smith said when McAfee asserted that Smith used to break into the arena to watch games. "… There was a lot of discussion happening between Michael Jordan and the Jazz fans that year, I remember. Whether it was pizza, getting sick or wanting to go to Vegas, whatever it was.

"The Wi-Fi in the building is JordanPushedOff so, I don’t know how …"

McAfee and the show producers laughed at that remark.

The Jazz’s X account then shared the Wi-Fi name.

Jordan’s shot over Russell is one of the more iconic shots in NBA history. He addressed the notion that he pushed off of Russell in "The Last Dance" documentary."

"Everybody says I pushed off … bulls---. His energy was going that way. I didn't have to push him that way," he said.

It was also the last time the Bulls made it to the Finals.