Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz's Wi-Fi takes shot at Michael Jordan's iconic moment

Jordan nailed the shot over Bryon Russell in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The Utah Jazz do not forget.

The franchise’s lone NBA Finals appearances came in back-to-back seasons and both ended the same, with losses to the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls. The end of the 1997-98 season ended with Jordan’s iconic shot over Bryon Russell, but the franchise has made it clear they are still a bit broken up about it.

Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson

Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson, right, celebrate after finishing off the Jazz to win the 1998 championship. (Reuters)

Team owner Ryan Smith revealed the organization’s unique Wi-Fi name while talking about his Jazz fandom on Wednesday during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"Yeah, during the ‘Last Dance’ I remember not having quite enough money to get in," Smith said when McAfee asserted that Smith used to break into the arena to watch games. "… There was a lot of discussion happening between Michael Jordan and the Jazz fans that year, I remember. Whether it was pizza, getting sick or wanting to go to Vegas, whatever it was.

"The Wi-Fi in the building is JordanPushedOff so, I don’t know how …"

Ryan Smith talks to Lindsey Vonn

Ryan Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz, talks with Assistant coach Lindsey Vonn during the NBA Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game on Feb. 17, 2023 in Salt Lake City. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

McAfee and the show producers laughed at that remark.

The Jazz’s X account then shared the Wi-Fi name.

Jordan’s shot over Russell is one of the more iconic shots in NBA history. He addressed the notion that he pushed off of Russell in "The Last Dance" documentary."

"Everybody says I pushed off … bulls---. His energy was going that way. I didn't have to push him that way," he said.

Michael Jordan bs Byron Russell

Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan, #23, right, goes up against Utah Jazz player Bryon Russell, #3, in Game 5 of the 1998 NBA Finals June 12, 1998 in Chicago. (Anne Ryan-USA TODAY)

It was also the last time the Bulls made it to the Finals.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.