Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell gifts autographed shoes to 102-year-old superfan

Ryan Gaydos
Roberta Morgan, 102, celebrates after Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell handed his basketball shoe to her after he warmed up for the team's NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Salt Lake City.

Donovan Mitchell helped the Utah Jazz to a victory over the best team in the Eastern Conference – the Milwaukee Bucks – Saturday and made one superfan’s night.

Aside from dropping a career-high 46 points against the Bucks, Mitchell gave Roberta Morgan an autographed shoe. The 102-year-old fan was elated when she got the shoe.

“I was sure shocked when he brought this over to me and he just handed it to me and ho, ho, ho,” she told FOX 13 Salt Lake City after the game.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, left, hands his basketball shoe to Roberta Morgan, 102, after he warmed up for the team's NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Salt Lake City.

Morgan was in attendance at the Vivint Smart Home Arena for the game. On Thursday, the Jazz noted that she watched the game at home with the team’s mascot Jazz Bear. Apparently, she never misses a game.

The Jazz came from 17 points down to defeat the Bucks, 115-111.

