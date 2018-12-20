Kevin Durant caught calling Jazz fan 'b---h' during Warriors' loss in Utah

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant took one Utah Jazz fan to task in the second quarter of the team’s 108-103 loss Wednesday night.

Durant was shooting a free throw with more than a minute left in the half. Durant made the free throw and while he was running back down the court, he blew a kiss to a fan and shouted an expletive.

"B---h," he appears to say.

He finished the game with 30 points and seven rebounds on 10-of-23 from the field and appeared to continue his war with Jazz fans that started during the playoffs last season. He didn't comment on the incident after the game.

In Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals, the Warriors and Jazz were locked in a tight game when Utah’s mascot decided to take the floor to get the crowd pumped up. Durant wasn’t having any of it and appeared to tell the mascot to “get the f—k off the court.”

Later in the same game, Durant and a fan who was sitting on the sideline got into it too. Though, it was less heated than the interaction Durant had Wednesday. Durant and Jazz forward Rudy Gobert also got into a shoving match in the game.

Durant has already been in a controversial incident with a fan this season.

Last month, he told a Dallas Mavericks fan who shouted “cupcake” at him to “watch the f-----g game and shut the f—k up.” He was later fined $25,000 over the interaction.

It’s unclear whether he will face discipline again.