USWNT star Lindsey Horan takes issue with American fans' criticism over her play: 'Most of them aren't smart'

U.S. women’s soccer star Lindsey Horan reflected on the team’s shortcomings and early exit from the Women’s World Cup last year, which stunned the fan base and brought forth a ton of criticism.

The U.S. was able to get out of the Group Stage thanks to a victory over Vietnam and ties with the Netherlands and Portugal. The squad lost in penalties against Sweden in the Round of 16 Knockout Stage and were sent packing despite winning in back-to-back seasons.

Horan netted two goals in the World Cup as she was named captain of the team along with Alex Morgan. But what was frustrating for her was the lack of understanding of how she plays and the strategies and idiosyncrasies that come along with it. She points out that the fan base will hear analysts’ breakdowns and run with it.

"American soccer fans, most of them aren’t smart," Horan told The Athletic in an interview published Thursday. "They don’t know the game. They don’t understand. (But) it’s getting better and better."

Horan knew those remarks will likely draw some outrage, according to the outlet.

"I’m gonna p--- off some people but the game is growing in the U.S. People are more and more knowledgeable, but so much of the time people take what the commentators say, right? My mom does it," she said. "My mom says, ‘Julie Foudy said you had such a good game!’ And I’m here, just going, ‘I was f---ing s--- today.'"

Horan plays at the club level for Lyon FC in Division 1 Féminine. She said French fans understand her game more but chalked it up to France being more interested in soccer.

She also drew a sharp contrast between the style and professionalism among those who play in France against those in the National Women’s Soccer League – starting with the pre-match starting lineup. She maintained, however, that her goal is to just stick to the play on the field and worry about the rest at the appropriate time.

"We need to get back to the football. The football is the most important thing. So maybe we should knock some of the s--- out for now. We need to focus on the game, we need to focus on being the absolute best we can be," she added.

The U.S. women’s national team is about to embark on a new era. To lead them, the team hired Emma Hayes, one of the most successful managers in England’s Women’s Super League.

At Chelsea, she’s won six Super League titles and five Women’s FA Cups.