USGA welcomes Adam Hadwin to US Open with hilarious gift after viral security takedown at RBC Canadian Open

The USGA had a thoughtful gift prepared for PGA Tour winner Adam Hadwin when he arrived in California on Monday, just a day after the 32-year-old golfer was mistakenly leveled to the ground by security at RBC Canadian Open.

In a viral video shared across social media, Hadwin was taken to the ground by security after he showered fellow Canadian Nick Taylor with champagne after he sunk a 72-foot putt to win it all.

Security seemed to quickly realize Hadwin was not the overzealous fan they initially thought he was and allowed him to continue celebrating on the green.

Hadwin’s celebrations were cut short by his travels to California on Monday for the U.S. Open, but when he arrived he was greeted by an interesting gift from the USGA.

"Glad you’re feeling better and made the trip. Your safety and security are our utmost priority. We’re here to support you and ensure your well-being," a message above his locker read.

The gift featured a brightly colored safety vest and two USGA hard hats.

"Ready for a great week," Hadwin tweeted. "Thanks to the USGA for keeping me safe!"

Hadwin’s best finish at any of the four majors was at the 2022 U.S. Open when he finished T7.