USFL star Victor Bolden Jr talks milestone touchdown, championship game

Birmingham Stallions wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr. stepped up last week when it counted and elevated the team at the most opportune time in their playoff game against the New Orleans Breakers.

With the game tied 14-14 in the second quarter, Bolden returned a Breakers kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. It was the first kick-return touchdown of the United States Football League’s first season.

It would give Birmingham a 21-14 lead and help them to an eventual 31-17 win. Birmingham will now get to play the Philadelphia Stars for the USFL championship.

"It means a lot," Bolden told Fox News Digital when asked what it meant to have the milestone score. "Especially when you talk about being a playmaker you always want to come in and do something that will help the team win. It came at the most opportune time. Our special teams unit talked about it before the game that it was going to be really important this week that we helped our offense and defense with field position. I felt great."

Bolden was named to the All-USFL team as a wide receiver and as a special teamer. He had 42 catches for 415 yards and a receiving touchdown along with 618 kick-return yards.

"It’s an honor. To be considered amongst your peers as one of the best in the league, it definitely means a lot that you’ve been putting in the world and it’s paying off. I gotta continue to be that leader for my team and get us this trophy," Bolden said.

Bolden and J’Mar Smith will lead the Stallions into the championship against the Stars on Saturday. Philadelphia upset the New Jersey Generals in their playoff game.

"I’m feeling good," he told Fox News Digital. "To get where we as a team talked about going is always exciting. Just the calm before the storm at this point trying to get ready."

For the Stallions to come away with the championship, Bolden said it will come down to who makes the least mistakes.

"Because as you can see, most of the time, it is either the team who wins the turnover battle or has the least amount of mistakes, who has the most success. If we continue to play clean football and execute what we want in our game plan, I think we’ll have a good chance of victory."

The USFL Championship will take place Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX.