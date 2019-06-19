Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Soccer
Published

US men's soccer forward Gyasi Zardes scores bizarre goal against Guyana

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 19Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 19

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 19 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The U.S. men’s soccer team defeated Guyana, 4-0, in their CONCACAF Gold Cup match Tuesday with help from a bizarre goal.

Gyasi Zardes, who plays in Major League Soccer for the Columbus Crew, left his mark in the U.S. win, but not quite in the manner he could have predicted.

 NEWCOMER BOYD GETS 2 GOALS FOR US IN 4-0 WIN OVER GUYANA

In the 55th minute of the match, Paul Arriola unleashed a laser shot toward the goal only to have for Guyana's Terence Vancooten to get his head on it. However, his header ricocheted straight off Zardes’ face straight into the back of the net.

The score put the U.S. 3-0 up in the second half. The U.S. scored one more goal afterward to put the definitive touch on the win.

Tyler Boyd scored twice while Arriola also scored.

PLATINI: 'IT HURTS,' SOCCER STAR SAYS OF POLICE QUESTIONING

The U.S. plays Trinidad and Tobago in their next match Saturday.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.