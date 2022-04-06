Urban Meyer is no longer Tim Tebow’s neighbor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Less than a year after purchasing a house on the same street as Tim Tebow, fired Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has quietly sold his house that was in his wife Shelley’s name, according to property records, for $2.3 million.

The Jacksonville Daily Record reports it was actually Shelley Meyer and the Shelley Jean Meyer Revocable Trust that sold the house back to Satyaprakash Krishnarao, who sold the house to the Meyers in 2021, for $2.15M.

The house in the Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club neighborhood was supposed to be where Urban hunkered down, with neighborly visits from Tebow, to rebuild the Jags franchise.

Instead, Meyer was fired in December after just 13 games.

"After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone," Jags owner Shad Khan announced in a statement when he fired Meyer.

Why did Shelley and Urban Meyer leave Columbus? In mid-March, it was announced that Urban was joining The Foundation, a non-profit organization that will be associated with NIL deals for Ohio State athletes, as a board member.

The sale of the Jacksonville house isn’t the only real estate and business news for Urban. In February, news broke that Urban’s association with a Columbus steakhouse was over after being open less than a year. Urban was dropped from the restaurant’s branding and ownership was changing.

It was the same steakhouse where Urban Meyer received the now infamous lap dance from a woman while a phone camera was recording the action.