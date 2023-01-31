Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jacksonville Jaguars
Published

Urban Meyer has ‘no desire’ to return to coaching, says Jags’ Trevor Lawrence could be ‘Hall of Famer someday'

Meyer won three national championships in college

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 31 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 31

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Don’t expect to see Urban Meyer on the sidelines as a coach anytime soon. 

The three-time national championship-winning coach spent the 2022 college football season as an analyst for Fox Sports and sounds as if he is happy where he's at. 

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer stands on the field before a game against the Los Angeles Rams Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. 

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer stands on the field before a game against the Los Angeles Rams Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.  (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong , File)

"No desire. And of course, I’d do some things differently," Meyer said on the "All Things Covered" podcast when asked if he has any desire to return to coaching.

BRONCOS SET TO HIRE SEAN PAYTON AS NEXT HEAD COACH: REPORTS

Meyer lasted just 13 games as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, fired after a record of 2-11 and multiple off-the-field controversies. 

Meyer was surprisingly named the head coach of the Jaguars three years after announcing his retirement after seven seasons at Ohio State. 

Urban Meyer prior to a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlana.

Urban Meyer prior to a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlana. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

"I was done. I retired. I had some health issues at Ohio State," Meyer said when asked what appealed to him about taking the job in Jacksonville. "Fifty-five [years old] was always my target. My family deserved that. We worked so hard for 38 years." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"And I had it all planned out," Meyer continued. "I found the right guy in Ryan Day, who’s fantastic. And I retired, went to Fox, was an assistant AD for two years, and then I got approached by a few teams. And this team really appealed to me. Trevor Lawrence, who might be a Hall of Famer some day — he's that good — had a great season. Obviously, it didn’t go well. I had no plans of doing that at all. It just happened." 

Jacksonville hired Doug Pederson in the offseason to replace Meyer, and Lawrence and the Jaguars turned things around in 2022. 

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence rolls out looking to pass in the third quarter of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs Nov. 13, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence rolls out looking to pass in the third quarter of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs Nov. 13, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Under Pederson, the Jaguars went 9-8 during the regular season, won the AFC South and advanced to the second round of the playoffs after completing the third-biggest comeback in NFL playoff history against the Los Angeles Chargers. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I was excited to see … because they have a lot of different players than I was there," Meyer continued when discussing the Jaguars. 

"They did a really great job in free agency this year. But to me, and you guys know this, it’s kind of funny when you say the NFL is a quarterback league. … Pop Warner is a quarterback league. So is high school. It’s a quarterback sport. And when you get a killer like Trevor Lawrence, or J.T. Barrett, or a Cardale Jones, or Tim Tebow, you’ve got a chance. So, they got a great future."

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.