United downs Orlando to extend streak to eight games

Washington, DC (SportsNetwork.com) - Kofi Opare and Chris Rolfe both score in the second half as D.C.United defeated Orlando City 2-1, on Wednesday at RFK Stadium.

D.C. United will try to extend its unbeaten streak to eight matches, while the expansion Orlando City are winless in their last three matches.

Orlando City struck in the 11th minute to open the scoring when Aurelien Collin's shot is deflected and the ball bounced to Cyle Larin who snapped a shot into the upper right hand corner for a 1-0 lead.

D.C. United coach Ben Olsen made one vital change, sending Miguel Aguilar, Jairo Arrieta as a substitutes in the 66th and 77th minutes.

Olsen's managerial decision paid almost immediate dividends as United applied relentless pressure. In particular on a set piece, Taylor Kemp sent a cross into the box when Opare headed the ball into the net to tie the score 1-1 in the 70th minute.

United struck again nine minutes later when Davy Arnaud sent a pass to Arrieta who then crossed to an open Rolfe who deposited the ball in the back of the net to put D.C. United up 2-1 in the 79th Minute.

Orlando City sent numbers forward as the fourth official's board showed four minutes of added time, Carlos Rivas had a chance when a cross landed on his left foot but his shot was swallowed up by D.C. keeper Billy Hamid as time expired.