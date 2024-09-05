Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Ugandan Olympic runner dies after being set on fire by boyfriend, officials say

Rebecca Cheptegei competed in the Paris Olympics this summer

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
An Olympic marathon runner, who police say was set on fire by her boyfriend over a land dispute, died Thursday at a Kenyan hospital where she was being treated.

Rebecca Cheptegei was 33.

The Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret confirmed her death. Owen Menach, a spokesperson for the hospital, said she died early in the morning after her organs failed. She was fully sedated once she was admitted to the hospital. She suffered burns on about 80% of her body.

Rebecca Cheptegei at the World Athletics Championship

Rebecca Cheptegei (UGA) runs during the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 women's marathon. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Joseph Cheptegei, Rebecca’s father, was aggrieved while talking to reporters and hoped to get justice.

"As it is now, the criminal who harmed my daughter is a murderer and I am yet to see what the security officials are doing," her father said. "He is still free and might even flee."

Dickson Ndiema was accused of setting Cheptegei on fire. Police said he bought a can of gasoline, poured it on her and set her ablaze over a disagreement. He was also burned in the incident and was being treated at the same hospital but was "improving and stable," according to officials.

Rebecca Cheptegei in at 10km road race

Rebecca Cheptegei competes in the Discovery 10km road race in Kapchorwa, Uganda, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (AP Photo)

According to a police report, the couple were overheard fighting over land where the house was built before the fire was started. Cheptegei bought land in Trans Nzoia to be near the county’s many athletic training centers, her parents said.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei, early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence. As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest In Peace," the Uganda Athletics Federation said.

Uganda Olympic Committee President Donald Rukare called the alleged attack "a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete."

Rebecca Cheptegei competed in the marathon at the Paris Olympics.

Rebecca Cheptegei breaks out

From left to right, Lonah Chemtai Salpeter (ISR), Tsehay Gemechu (ETH), Rebecca Cheptegei (UGA) and Keira D'Amato (USA) run during the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 women's marathon in Budapest, Hungary, on Aug. 26, 2023. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

In 2022, Cheptegei won the Padova Marathon and finished in second place in the 10,000-meter race at the Ugandan Championships. She then finished fourth in the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.