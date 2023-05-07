UFC star Tony Ferguson arrested after rollover crash in Los Angeles

Tony Ferguson, a former interim UFC lightweight champion, was arrested on a DUI charge early Sunday morning in Los Angeles following a rollover crash, police said.

Police said Ferguson allegedly struck two unoccupied cars in a crash around 1:45 a.m. in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, according to FOX 11. Police said no one was injured as a result of the crash.

The 39-year-old is reportedly facing a DUI and possibly other charges after he allegedly refused to take a field sobriety test. A police spokeswoman told MMA Junkie there were two other people in the truck when it overturned but they were pulled out without major injuries.

Ferguson’s management team has not commented on the incident.

Ferguson joined UFC in 2011 after fighting in several other promotions, including PureCombat, National Fight Alliance and Total Fighting Alliance. At the height of his career in UFC, he won 12 straight bouts from 2013 to 2019.

He won the interim UFC Lightweight Championship in 2017 via submission against Kevin Lee. His two-round win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 229 in 2018 was named the Fight of the Year. He would lose the interim championship to Justin Gaethje in 2020.

Ferguson is on a five-fight losing streak. He lost to Nate Diaz via submission at UFC 279 in 2022.