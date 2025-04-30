UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas arrested for burglary, battery weeks after UFC 314 showing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas was arrested in Florida on Monday, just weeks after his last fight in the octagon, and remains in police custody with a lengthy list of charges, including robbery and battery charges.

The 29-year-old fighter was booked into Escambia County Jail in Pensacola, Florida, on Monday and is being held on a $558,500 bond, according to online records.

The details of Dumas’ arrest were not immediately known, but records indicate he is facing a multitude of charges including home-invasion robbery, felony possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor drug equipment possession and/or use, the New York Post reported.

Monday’s arrest came more than two weeks after his fight at UFC 314 in Miami, where he lost by way of knockout to Michal Oleksiejczuk in the middleweight prelims. Dumas, who goes by the nickname "The Reaper," has a 10-3-0 record with four wins by way of knockout.

Dumas’ recent arrest marks his 14th in over a decade, MMA Junkie reported.

He was previously arrested in February 2024 following an alleged domestic violence incident with the mother of his child when he was accused of slapping her. Those charges were later dismissed.

According to jail records, Dumas is due back in court on May 6.