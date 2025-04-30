Expand / Collapse search
UFC

UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas arrested for burglary, battery weeks after UFC 314 showing

Dumas remains in police custody on a $558,500 bond

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas was arrested in Florida on Monday, just weeks after his last fight in the octagon, and remains in police custody with a lengthy list of charges, including robbery and battery charges. 

The 29-year-old fighter was booked into Escambia County Jail in Pensacola, Florida, on Monday and is being held on a $558,500 bond, according to online records. 

Sedriques Duma mugshot

UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas was booked into Escambia County Jail in Florida on Monday on several charges, including burglary. (Escambia County Jail)

The details of Dumas’ arrest were not immediately known, but records indicate he is facing a multitude of charges including home-invasion robbery, felony possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor drug equipment possession and/or use, the New York Post reported. 

Monday’s arrest came more than two weeks after his fight at UFC 314 in Miami, where he lost by way of knockout to Michal Oleksiejczuk in the middleweight prelims. Dumas, who goes by the nickname "The Reaper," has a 10-3-0 record with four wins by way of knockout. 

Sedriques Dumas kick

Sedriques Dumas, left, fights against Michal Oleksiejczuk during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

CONOR MCGREGOR REVEALS 'ONLY' CONDITION FOR UFC RETURN NEARLY A YEAR AFTER BEING SIDELINED WITH TOE INJURY

Dumas’ recent arrest marks his 14th in over a decade, MMA Junkie reported. 

He was previously arrested in February 2024 following an alleged domestic violence incident with the mother of his child when he was accused of slapping her. Those charges were later dismissed. 

Sedriques Dumas loss

Sedriques Dumas reacts after his loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

According to jail records, Dumas is due back in court on May 6. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.