UFC 279: Irene Aldana knocks out Macy Chiasson with brutal kick to liver

Irene Aldana pulled off an impressive knockout move in her victory against Macy Chiasson at UFC 279 on Saturday night.

In the third round of the bout, Aldana entered historic territory when her up kick landed on Chiasson’s liver. Chiasson went down to the mat in some serious pain. The injury even left the UFC broadcast team wondering, "What happened?"

Aldana was awarded the TKO victory over Chiasson after the referee called the right. The fight, a catchweight bout at 140 pounds, was stopped with 2:42 remaining in the third round.

According to MMA Junkie, it was just the third up-kick knockout in UFC history.

Aldana moved to 14-6 in her MMA career. The Mexico native’s victory over Chiasson is her fourth in her last five fights. She beat Yana Kunitskaya UFC 264 in July 2021 via technical knockout as well. She also defeated Ketlen Vieira and Vanessa Melo in bouts since September 2019.

Her lone loss since then came against Holly Holm via decision in October 2020.

Chiasson picked up her second loss in her last three fights. She defeated Norma Dumont at UFC 274 in May but lost via submission against Raquel Pennington at UFC Fight Night 199 in December 2021. Before that, she had wins against Marion Reneau and Shanna Young – both via unanimous decision.