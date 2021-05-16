Charles Oliveira wins UFC lightweight title with TKO over Michael Chandler

Charles Oliveira delivered a technical knockout out to Michael Chandler in the second round of their fight on Saturday night at UFC 262 to pick up the lightweight championship.

Oliveira caught Chandler with a few punches and forced the former Bellator fighter down with a left hook. Oliveira pounced on Chandler and went to the ground and pound to finish the fight.

Chandler had the upper hand in the first round and seemingly was in control going into the second round. Oliveira left the first round bruised and bloodied but came out of the second round firing on all cylinders.

As soon as the fight stopped, Oliveira ran out of the cage and toward the broadcast booth to embrace with commentator Joe Rogan. He then ran over to UFC president Dana White and talked with him.

The Brazilian native is now the UFC lightweight champion. The belt was vacated last year after Khabib Nurmagomedov abruptly retired from the sport.

Oliveira was able to pick up wins over Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson in 2020 to earn the title shot against Chandler. It was his ninth consecutive victory in UFC. He hasn’t lost a fight since losing to Paul Felder in December 2017.