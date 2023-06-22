Expand / Collapse search
Connecticut Huskies
UConn coach Dan Hurley agrees to 6-year contract extension

Dan Hurley's spent 2012-2018 as the head coach at Wagner College before he joined UConn

Associated Press
UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley has cashed in on the Huskies national championship, agreeing to a new six-year, $31.5 million contract, the school announced Thursday.

Dan Hurley celebrates to crowd

Head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies reacts as he cuts down the net after defeating the San Diego State Aztecs 76-59 during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship game at NRG Stadium on April 03, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Logan Riely/Getty Images)

The deal, which runs through 2029, will pay Hurley an average of $5.25 million per season and includes incentives that could push his compensation higher, the school said.

The contract replaces a package signed in 2018 when Hurley was hired that paid him about $3 million per season.

Dan Hurley at game

Head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies looks on during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four championship game against the San Diego State Aztecs at NRG Stadium on April 03, 2023 in Houston, Texas.  (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

"I am thrilled to have Dan Hurley leading our men’s basketball program," David Benedict, the school's director of athletics, said. "The work he and his staff have done over the past five years in rebuilding our program, which culminated in the Huskies once again reaching the pinnacle of college basketball, has been nothing short of remarkable. I know all of UConn Nation is ecstatic that Dan will continue to lead this program for the foreseeable future."

The 50-year-old Hurley is 104-55 at UConn, a program he took over in March 2018 following three losing seasons and the firing of former coach Kevin Ollie amid NCAA violations.

The Huskies went 31-8 this past season on the way to the program's fifth national title, winning each game in the NCAA Tournament by double digits. Hurley's 13-year coaching record, which includes stints at Wagner and Rhode Island, is 255-160.

Dan Hurley talking to press

Head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies reacts while answering questions during the press conference after defeating the San Diego State Aztecs 76-59 during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship game at NRG Stadium on April 03, 2023 in Houston, Texas.  (Logan Riely/Getty Images)

"I want to thank the players and staff who helped make this climb possible," Hurley said in a statement. "Coaching at the University of Connecticut is an honor and we intend to build on our success as one of the premier programs in college basketball."

Hurley was in New York Thursday to watch the NBA draft, which is expected to include UConn prospects Jordan Hawkins, Adama Sanogo and Andre Jackson Jr.

The school said the salary increases in Hurley's contract will be covered by donations to the Husky Athletic Fund and increased ticket sales revenue.