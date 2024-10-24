Tyson Fury reveals wife, Paris, had miscarriage on eve of fight with Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury revealed a sad personal loss, saying his wife, Paris, had a miscarriage the day before his heavyweight title fight against Oleksandr Usyk in May.

Paris Fury was six months pregnant with the couple’s eighth child, so she couldn't travel to Saudi Arabia for the title bout. Usyk won the belt by split decision over Fury.

Fury said he wasn't making excuses for losing the fight, before revealing the tragic news.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"She lost [the baby] on the Friday of the fight, which was pretty s-----," Tyson Fury said, via ESPN, during media day in London Wednesday ahead of his rematch against Usyk, which is scheduled for Dec. 21.

"I am not ­making excuses, but she was six months pregnant. It's not like a small miscarriage at the beginning. You have to physically give birth to a dead child, on your own, while your husband is in a foreign country.

TYSON FURY SUGGESTS OLEKSANDR USYK WON CHAMPIONSHIP BOUT THANKS TO JUDGES' FEELINGS ABOUT UKRAINE WAR

"I could not be there for her in that moment, and that is tough for me. I have been with the woman for longer than I wasn't with her. So, it is hard that I couldn't be there with her."

Fury added his belief at the time that something was wrong with his wife’s pregnancy before his fight because she couldn’t travel to Riyadh.

"When she said she couldn't come over, I knew there was a problem," he said. "She usually comes out on fight week, but she had high blood pressure and couldn't come. I asked her what was up and to tell me, but she wouldn't. So, I knew.

"I said to my brother, 'She's lost that baby.' She never told me she had lost the baby, but I knew. When I got back, I got the inevitable confirmation that it was gone, but she kept it to herself."

Fury said his wife has had miscarriages in the past, but he was clearly upset while speaking about this one.

"Will we have any more kids? I don't know if she's back to normal from that. It takes a lot of getting over. But no more of this morbid stuff now because I'll break down in tears," he said.

Fury will be back in the ring later this year despite retiring multiple times. His latest retirement was in August 2022, which he announced on social media, three days after he said he would return for another fight.

But he fought later that year against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in October 2022, followed by Derek Chisora in December of that year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In February, Fury, 36, said, "I ain’t retiring," as he mapped out a five-fight plan, which included a bout against Anthony Joshua.