Tyson Fury's father, John, headbutts Oleksandr Usyk's camp member in heated altercation before title fight

Just days before Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk enter the ring for the heavyweight title, an altercation led Fury’s father, John, to headbutt a member of Usyk’s team at a media event.

The altercation took place on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the elder Fury was standing head-to-head with the member of Usyk’s team when he headbutted him before being separated.

John Fury had a wound on his head as well as blood dripping down his face, as security tried to relieve the tension in the room caused by the headbutt.

Fury has since apologized for his actions.

"Sincere apologies to everybody involved," he said, per Seconds Out Boxing. "It’s just the way we are. Emotions and tensions are running high. He was a very disrespectful fella. If you come close in a fighting man’s space, you’re gonna cop for something.

Fury said the member of Usyk’s team wasn’t showing respect to his son.

Tyson Fury wasn’t in the room at the time of the altercation.

Video of the incident surfaced with the many media members around. Fury can be seen leading a team of his son’s camp and chanting "Fury! Fury!" while Usyk’s team was chanting the same for who they supported.

Fury got head-to-head with another member of Usyk’s team before security separated the two. It wasn’t until Fury was walking away when another man said something, which Fury claimed was about his son. That’s when the headbutt came.

"He mentioned my son and that was it, so he had to have it," Fury continued. "It doesn’t bother me [bleeding], it’s what we live for, we’re fighting people. That’s a regular occurrence to me."

Fury and Usyk are set to fight on May 18 in Saudi Arabia. The winner of the bout will become the first undisputed world heavyweight champion in this century.

