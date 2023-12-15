Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers finalizing extension to complete trade one day after Shohei Ohtani introduced: report

The Los Angeles Dodgers landed Shohei Ohtani over the weekend, but they are not done making offseason moves.

The Tampa Bay Rays agreed to trade starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow to the Dodgers on Thursday night, and Glasnow is finalizing a five-year, $135 million contract with the Dodgers that will make the trade official, according to ESPN.

The trade was contingent on Glasnow signing an extension with Los Angeles, per the report.

The Dodgers will send starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot and prospect Jonny Deluca to Tampa Bay , while outfielder Manuel Margot will also head to Los Angeles.

In 120 innings during the 2023 season, Glasnow had a 3.53 ERA with 162 strikeouts. The 120 innings were his most in a season since 2018.

Injuries have slowed Glasnow’s career, with the right-hander undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021 after making 14 starts that season. Glasnow started two games in 2022 before returning last year and dealing with a back injury.

The move comes less than 24 hours after the Dodgers introduced Ohtani, who agreed to a 10-year, $700 million contract on Saturday.

The nitty-gritty details of Ohtani’s astronomical contract were revealed Monday, and it saves the Dodgers hundreds of thousands of dollars while helping them remain competitive in free agency.

Ohtani agreed to defer all but $2 million annually until his contract ends, The Athletic reported. The deferred money — $68 million annually — will reportedly be paid without interest from 2034 to 2043.

"I was looking into it, doing some calculations, and I figured if I can defer as much money as I can, that’s gonna help the (collective bargaining tax)," Ohtani said Thursday. "That’s gonna help the Dodgers and be able to sign better players and make a better team," he said. "I felt like that was worth it, and I was willing to go in that direction. That’s why I made that choice."

Ohtani joins Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman as the Dodgers look to bounce back from their NLDS sweep at the hands of the Arizona Diamondbacks .

