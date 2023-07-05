Expand / Collapse search
Olympics
Published

Two-time Olympic triple jumper Ana José Tima banned three years for doping

Ana José Tima is suspended until January 2025

Associated Press
Two-time Olympic triple jumper Ana José Tima was banned for three years in a doping case, track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said Wednesday.

José Tima also was disqualified from all results since January 2022, including her 10th place at the world championships held last year in Eugene, Oregon.

Ana Lucia Jose Tima looks on

Ana Lucia Jose Tima of Team Dominican Republic looks on while she competes in the Womens Triple Jump Qualification on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.  (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

The 33-year-old Dominican Republic athlete is suspended until January 2025. She earned a one-year reduction from a potential four-year ban for admitting her doping, the AIU said.

Ana Lucia Jose Tima competes

Ana Lucia Jose Tima of Team Dominican Republic competes in the Womens Triple Jump Final on day four of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 18, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.  (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

José Tima tested positive in her home country last November for ostarine, which aids muscle growth and has similar effects to anabolic steroids, and the substance GW501516, which failed medical trials more than a decade ago.

Ana Lucia Jose Tima jumps

Dominican Republics Ana Lucia Jose Tima competes in the womens triple jump final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 18, 2022.  (ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

At the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and Tokyo Olympics held in 2021 she did not advance from qualifying into the triple jump final.