TV reporter harassed in concourse following Georgia’s 10-3 win over Clemson

College football fans were busy making fools of themselves on Saturday night following Georgia’s 10-3 win over Clemson.

The hijinks took place after the game when reporter Lyndsey Gough of WTOC 11 out of Savannah, Georgia was looking to do a live shot in the concourse, and a bunch of dudes looking for their 15 minutes of fame kept jumping in Lyndsey’s live shot.

Eventually, Lyndsey started to ask the desk when she could start to move to avoid any sort of conflicts, but it seemed from the video more and more knuckleheads wanted to take part in the scene.

Reports say that many folks crossed the line looking to touch the reporter intentionally.

It’s ridic u lous that anyone simply trying to do their job can not only get harassed, but also can’t have the amount of space that should be afforded to him or her.

Of course another factor is alcohol, which is something else clearly involved with these jokers that were trying to rattle Gough.