Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins to win in opener vs. Patriots

The new-look Miami Dolphins’ offense got off to a hot start in the first game of the regular season on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Tua Tagovailoa was 23-for-33 with 270 passing yards and a touchdown pass in Miami’s 20-7 victory over New England. His lone touchdown pass came in the second quarter on a dart to Jaylen Waddle. The touchdown was set up after Tyreek Hill stole an interception away from a Patriots defender.

Waddle then ran a slant, and Tagovailoa put the ball exactly where it needed to be, and Waddle did the rest.

Hill, in his Dolphins debut, had eight catches for 94 yards. Waddle had four catches for 69 yards. Chase Edmonds led the Dolphins with 25 yards on the ground on 12 carries. He also had four catches for 40 yards.

It was a tough day for the Patriots.

New England turned the ball over three times and couldn’t get anything going on offense. Mac Jones was also banged up and was dealing with a back issue at the end of the game.

Jones finished 21-for-30 for 213 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Ty Montgomery in the third quarter. Jones had an interception to Jevon Holland and lost a fumble.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor had three catches for 28 yards and a fumble. Jakobi Meyers had four catches for 55 yards, leading the team in receiving.

It’s the second straight season-opening loss for the Patriots. Miami defeated New England 17-16 in Week 1 last year.