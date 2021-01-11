Trump Turnberry not in the cards for any golf championships, The R&A says

There are no plans to hold any professional golf championships at President Trump’s course in Scotland, The R&A said in a statement Monday.

Trump Turnberry is located in Firth of Clyde in Ayrshire, Scotland, and has been operated by the Trump Organization since 2014. The golf course has hosted The Open Championship four times, The Senior Open seven times and the Women’s British Open twice.

The latest move comes less than 24 hours after the PGA of America stripped Trump Bedminster of its PGA Championship hosting duties in 2022.

"We had no plans to stage any of our championships at Turnberry and will not do so in the foreseeable future. We will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances," The R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers said in a statement.

The R&A is the organizer of the golf events in Scotland such as The Open Championship, The Amateur Championship, The Boys Amateur Championship, Walker Cup, St. Andrews Trophy and Jacques Legalise Trophy.

Since the Trump Organization took over, only one major event has been held at the course: the 2015 Women’s British Open.

The recent moves come as the president has taken a ton of heat in the wake of last week’s violence at the U.S. Capitol.

He has drawn fierce criticism and threats of a second impeachment after a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. The president was also booted from several social media websites as a result of online rhetoric and fear of inciting violence.