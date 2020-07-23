Trump says he'll throw first pitch at upcoming Yankees game

During a White House coronavirus briefing on Thursday, President Trump said that he was invited by Yankees President Randy Levine to throw out the first pitch at an upcoming game in New York.

“Randy Levine, he’s a great friend of mine from the Yankees,” Trump said. “He asked me to throw out the first pitch. And I think I’m doing that on Aug. 15 at Yankee Stadium.”

The Yankees also confirmed that Trump will throw out the first pitch at a game. If it happens on Aug. 15, as he announced, it will be prior to a game against the Boston Red Sox. Since being elected president in 2016, Trump hasn’t thrown out the first pitch at a baseball game.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's foremost infectious diseases expert -- who was wearing a Nationals-themed mask -- threw a pitch well outside the strike zone ahead of the game Thursday.

Fauci is reportedly a big Nationals fan.