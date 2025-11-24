Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Trump takes aim at Giants' late-game decision in critical social media post

Lions defeated the Giants in overtime 34-27

Ryan Gaydos
Lions hold off Giants in OT behind Jahmyr Gibbs' 'OUTSTANDING Performance'

Lions hold off Giants in OT behind Jahmyr Gibbs' 'OUTSTANDING Performance' 🦁 NFL on FOX

Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma broke down the Detroit Lions' OT win over the New York Giants.

President Donald Trump was critical of the New York Giants after the team decided to play aggressively late in the game up three points against the Detroit Lions rather than kick a field goal to extend their lead to six points.

Instead, Giants quarterback Jameis Winston misfired and overthrew tight end Theo Johnson. The Lions marched down the field after the turnover on downs and kicked game-tying field goal. Detroit eventually won the game 34-27 in overtime thanks to a Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown.

Donald Trump at the Club World Cup

President Donald Trump and Chelsea chariman Todd Boehly during the trophy presentation after the final of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters via Imagn Images)

Trump appeared to echo the sentiments expressed by Malik Nabers, who was also critical of the play-calling but deleted his post on X.

"Why did the New York Football Giants (NFL) not kick that Field Goal???" the president wrote on Truth Social on Monday. "Who would have done such a thing? It was CRAZY! I got to watch the end of the game and thought, when they went for the touchdown instead of the 3, ‘That’s Weird!!!’"

Nabers expressed his frustration moments after the game. The second-year wide receiver has been out of action since September with a torn ACL.

Mike Kafka on the sideline

New York Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka looks on during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Nov. 23, 2025. (Lon Horwedel/Imagn Images)

"Sometimes I think they (be) making us lose on purpose!" he wrote on X. "Cause it’s no way, bro you throw the ball instead of runnin it to make em burn 2 timeouts?? Then you (don’t) kick the field goal??? Then they have to go down and score!!! Football common sense!!!! Am I missing something?"

Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka defended the play in the postgame press conference.

"We did want to be aggressive," he said. "Just thought it was a good time to take points in that situation and go up two scores. Had a good flow, wanted to go up two scores."

The Giants fell to 2-10 on the year and were eliminated from playoff contention.

