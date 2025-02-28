Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Trump claims Eagles will visit White House for Super Bowl celebration after skipping 2018 visit

'They’re coming here. Philadelphia is coming here,' Trump said

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
There have been questions about whether the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles would visit the White House to celebrate their title.

President Donald Trump told The Spectator Friday the Eagles will, in fact, visit the White House.

"They’re coming here. Philadelphia is coming here," Trump said. 

The team itself has not confirmed whether it will make the visit or not. 

After the Eagles won their first Super Bowl during Trump's first term in 2018, the team declined Trump's invitation to the White House. 

Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, left, and quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrate after the Eagles won the NFC championship against the Washington Commanders Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Trump announced Tuesday he would extend an invite.

"They will be [invited]. We haven't yet, but we will be," Trump said. "I thought it was a great performance by them. Absolutely, they'll be extended an invitation. We'll do it right away. We'll do it some time today. They deserve to be down here, and we hope to see them."

President-elect Donald Trump

President Donald Trump (Donald Trump/Truth Social)

The day after the Super Bowl, veteran offensive lineman Lane Johnson said it would be a "team decision" to make a White House visit. Johnson was a part of the 2018 Super Bowl team that had its invitation rescinded by Trump after some players refused to visit the White House due to Trump’s criticism of those who knelt or raised fists during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice and police brutality.

Trump released a statement at the time about canceling his invitation, saying "the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better."

Nick Sirianni with Super Bowl trophy

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni holds up the Lombardi Trophy as he speaks during the team's Super Bowl parade and celebration Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

"They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country," Trump’s statement from seven years ago said.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.