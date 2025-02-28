Trump claims Eagles will visit White House for Super Bowl celebration after skipping 2018 visit

There have been questions about whether the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles would visit the White House to celebrate their title.

President Donald Trump told The Spectator Friday the Eagles will, in fact, visit the White House.

"They’re coming here. Philadelphia is coming here," Trump said.

The team itself has not confirmed whether it will make the visit or not.

After the Eagles won their first Super Bowl during Trump's first term in 2018, the team declined Trump's invitation to the White House.

Trump announced Tuesday he would extend an invite.

"They will be [invited]. We haven't yet, but we will be," Trump said. "I thought it was a great performance by them. Absolutely, they'll be extended an invitation. We'll do it right away. We'll do it some time today. They deserve to be down here, and we hope to see them."

The day after the Super Bowl, veteran offensive lineman Lane Johnson said it would be a "team decision" to make a White House visit. Johnson was a part of the 2018 Super Bowl team that had its invitation rescinded by Trump after some players refused to visit the White House due to Trump’s criticism of those who knelt or raised fists during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice and police brutality.

Trump released a statement at the time about canceling his invitation, saying "the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better."

"They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country," Trump’s statement from seven years ago said.