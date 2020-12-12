Expand / Collapse search
Trump cheered ahead of coin toss at Army-Navy game

Trump arrived to Michie Stadium and was greeted by Army and Navy officers

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
President Trump attends 121st Army-Navy gameVideo

President Trump attends 121st Army-Navy game

President Trump received cheers from the small crowd at the Army-Navy game Saturday afternoon as he made an appearance before kickoff.

Trump was greeted in the end zone by Army and Navy officers, and was led to midfield. The cadets in the stands gave the president some applause as he walked out.

The president participated in the coin toss as he has previously in the traditional rivalry game.

President Donald Trump throws the coin in the air before the start of the 121st Army-Navy Football Game in Michie Stadium at the United States Military Academy, Dec. 12, in West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Army was hosting Navy at West Point, N.Y., for the first time in 77 years due to coronavirus restrictions in Pennsylvania, where the game is usually held.

“We are excited we are able to play this game here for only the fourth time in history,” Army coach Jeff Monken said. “The state of our world right now has forced the game away from Philadelphia. It will be special to play it here. It will be very nostalgic and really a great piece in the history of this rivalry.”

ARMY HOSTS NAVY FOR 1ST TIME IN 77 YEARS DUE TO COVID-19

No fans will be allowed at the game.

But the entire Brigade of Midshipmen and Corps of Cadets were at Michie Stadium.

President Donald Trump stands on the field before the 121st Army-Navy Football Game in Michie Stadium at the United States Military Academy, Dec. 12, in West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Navy leads the all-time series against Army, 61-52-7. The rivalry dates back to 1890 where Navy won the first-ever game between the two schools.

Navy has never lost at West Point and won the last matchup 13-0 in 1948.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_