Tristan Thompson responds to Raptors coach Darko Rajaković's suggestion Cavaliers star lacked class

On Wednesday, Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajaković described veteran Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson as a "no-class" player after the Cavs' 131-108 win over the Raptors.

Rajaković also suggested Thompson's actions showed a lack of respect.

"I think what Tristan did there was no class and disrespectful," Rajaković said during a postgame press conference. "I'm not going to stand for that, for sure. I love when my team stands up for themselves. That was no class."

Rajaković was irked by Thompson's two-handed slam in the final seconds of the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Raptors players Scottie Barnes and Jamal Shead confronted Thompson immediately after the final buzzer sounded, and some fans directed boos at the Cavs big man.

Thompson took to social media Thursday to share his response to Rajaković's remarks. Thompson asserted that the Raptors engaged in a "full court press" even as Toronto was trailing by double-digits late in the game.

LUKA DONČIĆ'S TRADE TO LAKERS COULDN'T BE VETOED, NBA COMMISH SAYS

"You wanna full court press with under a minute left in the game when you get cracked by 30 this will happen to you. Lose for draft lottery and be happy buddy boy. Hopefully you and most of your guys see the light at the end of Bobby and Masai long term plan. Bless up stay warm in MY CITY," Thompson wrote on X Feb. 13.

Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said he didn't understand Thompson's thought process at the time, but he also did not believe there were "bad intentions" behind the dunk.

"I'm not sure what he was thinking," Atkinson said. "Sometimes, though, you're playing the game, and you just have a reaction. I know with Tristan, there's no bad intention there. I think just sometimes you're playing, and the goal of the game is to score. Unfortunate."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thompson, who is from Canada, had four points in four minutes. He is averaging 1.7 points and 3 rebounds per game in 28 games this season.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.