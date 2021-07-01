Trevor Bauer still set to pitch for Dodgers on Sunday despite sex assault allegations, manager says

Trevor Bauer is still with the Los Angeles Dodgers on their road trip to face the Washington Nationals and is slated to start Sunday amid sexual misconduct allegations, manager Dave Roberts said Thursday.

Bauer has not spoken publicly about the allegations, which were revealed in an ex parte restraining order. The reigning National League Cy Young award winner is accused of striking the woman in various places of her body during what started out as a consensual sexual encounter. He was also accused of sticking his fingers down her throat and choking her until she lost consciousness.

Bauer’s representatives have denied the allegations and plan to refute the claims at a July 23 hearing. Text messages obtained by Fox News also showed flirty and sexually driven text messages between the pitcher and his accuser from their first encounter in April and their final encounter on May 15.

Bauer has not been charged with a crime. Pasadena, Calif., police were investigating.

Roberts talked about the pitcher’s allegations ahead of their first game with the Nationals. He called the Bauer situation "out of our hands" as Major League Baseball investigates.

"I’m in position of following the lead of Major League Baseball," Roberts told reporters, via the Los Angeles Times. "Their recommendation was for us to … he was our scheduled [starter] Sunday, and to move forward and start that game on Sunday. And so for me to try to read into it anymore outside of what they advised me and us to do, I just choose to follow their lead."

The Dodgers said Tuesday they learned about the allegations in the afternoon

"The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor Bauer late this afternoon and immediately contacted Major League Baseball, which will be handling this matter. The Dodgers take any allegations of this nature very seriously, but will have no further comment at this time," the team said in a statement to Fox News.

It is worth noting that the New York Yankees placed Domingo German on administrative leave in September 2019 under the league’s domestic violence policy. He reportedly slapped his girlfriend at a charity event hosted by then-teammate C.C. Sabathia.

German wound up serving an 81 game suspension and missed all of last season. This year, the pitcher is in the Yankees starting rotation and has a record of four wins and five losses in 15 games started.