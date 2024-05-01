Travis Kelce says he canceled deliveries to his house because people send him ‘random s--t’

Travis Kelce's popularity over the last year has gotten almost too large.

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted "Saturday Night Live" about a month after he and the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year.

But he became a superstar several months later when he became romantically linked to Taylor Swift. Their relationship brought on millions of new Swiftie-Chiefs fans, and he was under the bright lights constantly en route to winning back-to-back championships.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Amid his newfound fame, his home address was leaked online, leading to absurd amounts of stuff being delivered.

The number of deliveries got so high that Kelce had to cancel mail getting sent to him.

"The one thing you don’t realize when somebody posts your house online, that everybody now has your address, and people just send stuff to your house, so I literally stopped getting mail to my house," he said on his "New Heights" podcast with his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason. "I had to literally tell the post office and everybody stop bringing stuff to my house…

SUPER BOWL CHAMP ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES FOR 2ND TIME IN 8 MONTHS

"Anything sent to my house, send right back to the sender, so anybody that’s just sending random s–-t to my house, it’s not getting to me."

Kelce recently signed a new deal that pays him a reported $34.25 million over the next two years, the highest annual average value ever given to a tight end.

A nine-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, Kelce has three Super Bowl rings under his belt and should be passing Antonio Gates for the third-most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history this season. Kelce has 11,328 in his career to Gates’ 11,841.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He failed to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the first time since 2015, but he was 16 yards short and missed two games, as he earned his ninth-straight Pro Bowl nod.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.