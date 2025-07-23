Travis Hunter's father arrested for alleged probation violation in Florida ahead of son's rookie season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Hunter's father was arrested in Florida this week for allegedly violating his probation, online records show.

The Heisman Trophy winner's dad reportedly was "too far away from his monitoring device to be accurately tracked" as his whereabouts were unknown back on the evening of June 28 for 11 minutes.

He claimed that he was in a bedroom while the device was in the living room. He then said on July 1 he misplaced the monitor, USA Today reported. A warrant was issued for his arrest on July 10.

Hunter Sr. was jailed on drug and gun charges back in September due to an incident that occurred in 2023. Hunter Sr. is limited to home confinement for a year during his three-year probation, having served a 90-day sentence.

He was released from prison roughly a week before Hunter received his Heisman, and a Florida court granted him access to travel to Green Bay for the NFL Draft back in April.

Hunter Sr. was limited to traveling only to and from the hotel and the draft and had to be back home the day after the first round. He was required to submit a travel itinerary to his community control officer.

Upon winning the Heisman, Hunter was emotional when speaking about his father.

"I want to say something to my father. He's not here and wasn't able to make it, but I know you're watching on TV. Dad, I love you. For all the stuff you went through man… Now, look at your oldest son. I did it for you, man," he said.

"All the times that you didn't get to see me, or the times you did come to see my games. From not seeing probably two games in high school to seeing me on TV every weekend and coming to see me. That means so much to me. I know you wanted to be here, and you can't, but trust me, I got you. I'm bringing the trophy home. I love you."

Hunter was the second selection in the NFL Draft by his hometown Jacksonville Jaguars, who traded up from the fifth pick to acquire him in a move with the Cleveland Browns.

