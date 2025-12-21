Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe wows NBA fans with posterizing dunk over Russell Westbrook

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe made his name known on Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings.

Portland was moving the ball around the arc in the fourth quarter up three points. Sharpe received the ball in the corner, took a dribble and attacked the basket. Kings guard Russell Westbrook came over to help out and attempted to take the charge.

Instead, Sharpe jumped over Westbrook for one of the best dunks of the NBA season so far. He posed and flexed for the cameras before running back down the court.

Sharpe had 23 points on 10-of-19 from the field with four rebounds and three assists.

Portland selected Sharpe No. 7 overall in the 2022 draft out of Kentucky. He’s averaging 22 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season.

Portland won the game, 98-93. Deni Avdija led the team with 24 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Toumani Camara added 15 points and Donovan Clingan had 14 points and 14 rebounds.

With the win, the Trail Blazers swept the home-and-home series. Portland improved to 12-16 on the season.

Sacramento’s dismal season continued with the loss. The Kings are 6-22 on the year as trade rumors swirl around some of their top players, including DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.