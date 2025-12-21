Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe wows NBA fans with posterizing dunk over Russell Westbrook

Trail Blazers won the game, 98-93

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe made his name known on Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings.

Portland was moving the ball around the arc in the fourth quarter up three points. Sharpe received the ball in the corner, took a dribble and attacked the basket. Kings guard Russell Westbrook came over to help out and attempted to take the charge.

Shaedon Sharpe dunks over Russell Westbrook

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) dunks the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Sacramento, California. (AP Photo/Alan Greth)

Instead, Sharpe jumped over Westbrook for one of the best dunks of the NBA season so far. He posed and flexed for the cameras before running back down the court.

Sharpe had 23 points on 10-of-19 from the field with four rebounds and three assists.

Portland selected Sharpe No. 7 overall in the 2022 draft out of Kentucky. He’s averaging 22 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season.

Russell Westbrook looks on

Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Sacramento, California. (AP Photo/Alan Greth)

Portland won the game, 98-93. Deni Avdija led the team with 24 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Toumani Camara added 15 points and Donovan Clingan had 14 points and 14 rebounds.

With the win, the Trail Blazers swept the home-and-home series. Portland improved to 12-16 on the season.

Deni Avdija drives to the basket

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) tries to drive past Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Sacramento, California. (AP Photo/Alan Greth)

Sacramento’s dismal season continued with the loss. The Kings are 6-22 on the year as trade rumors swirl around some of their top players, including DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

