Torino signed winger Alessio Cerci from Serie A rival Fiorentina on Thursday.

Fiorentina will maintain co-ownership of Cerci, 25. He started his career in 2003 with Roma, where he was loaned to Brescia, Pisa and Atalanta, and joined Fiorentina in 2010.

The former youth Italian international scored 12 goals in 46 matches while at Fiorentina.