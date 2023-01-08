Tony Dungy rips article examining Black athletes' injuries in football: 'Absolutely ridiculous'

Super Bowl champion coach Tony Dungy slammed an article in the Scientific American on Friday that claimed that the NFL’s violence "disproportionately affected" Black men.

The opinion article says Black men are overrepresented on the playing field and underrepresented in positions of power. The article claimed that through the process of "racial stacking" coaches allegedly racially segregate by playing position and put Black athletes at a higher risk.

The article added that fans tuning into football games are desensitized to the violence it brings.

"While this form of entertainment has been normalized, Hamlin’s injury demonstrates that ordinary violence has potentially deadly consequences, and highlights how Black men’s athletic labor sustains this brutal system," the article says.

Dungy shot down the main points of the article.

"As a black man and former NFL player I can say this article is absolutely ridiculous," he wrote.

The article and the debate came after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin appeared to make a routine tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and collapsed on the field.

Hamlin was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He’s been making small steps toward his recovery ever since.

On Saturday, doctors tending to Hamlin described his neurological function as "excellent." The Bills said Hamlin continues to breathe on his own but remained in critical condition. He was taken off a ventilator Friday and showed an ability to speak.

Hamlin also tweeted Saturday for the first time since the incident.

"Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!" he wrote.