Tommy DeVito taps into Italian heritage by reenacting 'Goodfellas' scene at NFL Honors: 'I amuse you?'

If Tommy Cutlets' NFL career doesn't go how he wants it to, he could always go into acting.

Tommy DeVito became one of the best feel-good stories in the NFL during the 2023 season.

The Cedar Grove, N.J., native signed with his hometown New York Giants out of college and, after injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, became the starter.

The Giants' season was all but dead when DeVito joined the fray, but he lit a fire under Big Blue and carried them to a three-game winning streak, bringing back any hopes of the playoffs.

The G-Men eventually fizzled out and missed the playoffs, but DeVito earned the respect of many, not only in his own locker room, but football fans around the country.

Suddenly becoming a household name, he was one of the many VIPs at the NFL Honors on Thursday night, and he, of course, tapped into his Italian roots.

NFL Honors host Keegan Michael-Key sat next to DeVito for a scripted portion of the show, telling him it was "funny" how his story panned out.

Queue the Joe Pesci line.

"Funny? Funny how? Like I’m a clown? I amuse you?"

"No, it's just funny how unexpected your story is," replied the actor.

"No. I don't know. You said it. Funny how? Tell me. Do I amuse you?"

The nod to the 1990 hit got laughs from the crowd, and DeVito also received an award on the evening. DeVito's Italian hand gesture won "Best Celebration."

DeVito went 3-3 as a starter (he played in nine games total) and completed 64.0% of his passes for 1,101 yards and eight touchdowns.

