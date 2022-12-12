Tom Brady's Patriots return theory floated on 'ManningCast': 'Could he come back for one last season?'

Bill Simmons, a renowned columnist and Boston sports fan, floated the theory that Tom Brady could potentially return to the New England Patriots in 2023 for one last hurrah.

Brady is in the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and all options are reportedly on the table for him to play at least one more season in which he would be 46 years old. Simmons appeared on the "ManningCast" and said he didn’t think Brady would return for a fourth season with the Buccaneers.

"I was talking on my podcast a week and a half ago, I don’t think Brady is going to retire. I don’t think he’s going to be in Tampa next year and I do wonder is there a possibility he could come back next year – a farewell thing. You know how much he means to Bob Kraft. Could this be the way to put a bow on it? Could he come back for one last season?" Simmons wondered.

"He definitely did not tell me this. Brady’s not talking to anyone right now. Did you see his team yesterday? They got their butts kicked. It was like 35-0. I don’t think he wants to talk to one person."

Simmons noted the relationship between Patriots owner Robert Kraft and the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback. Brady was at Kraft’s wedding earlier this year in New York City.

"I think Kraft and Brady have a great relationship," Simmons said. "And one of the things about Mac Jones, you saw him have that turnover before, this has happened all year with him. He really took a step back this year. The pocket awareness stuff, even that interception, you either have to get rid of the ball and move up. Over and over again it just seems like he hasn’t been comfortable in the pocket. I don’t really know what happened."

The theory about Brady potentially returning to New England was first floated in an article for The Athletic. Jeff Howe wrote that fans should never count out the possibility of him returning.